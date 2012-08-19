Book Review: Proof

ER doctor, Lilly Reeves, is the victim of a serial rapist. When her assailant’s rare and distinctive traits give away his identity, he denies his guilt and a DNA test confirms his innocence. But Lilly knows better.

The question is: can she prove it? Can she put this man away and stop him from destroying more lives? Time is against her as she races against the clock to uncover evidence that will bring this man to justice.

New novelist, Jordyn Redwood takes her readers on a wild ride in this suspense-thriller centered on the lives of ER doctors. Proof will hook you and keep you hooked until the last page.

If you’re like me and guess the identity of Lilly’s attacker early on, it’s all good. His identity is just a small piece of the puzzle that opens the story up to further mystery and suspense that will keep you glued to your seat.

You will like this if:

You’re a suspense fan

You like medical mysteries and crime thrillers

You’re not faint hearted when it comes to edgy or slightly graphic details

You give a thumbs up to Christian fiction

Advertisements