I have a brother who scoffs at women drivers. He says, “It never fails. Every time there’s someone on the road who does something stupid it’s usually a woman. And on the rare occasion that it happens to be a man, it’s because his mama taught him how to drive.” He chuckles as he gets in this last dig.

I don’t.

Male chauvinism is no laughing matter. It is a disease of an overdeveloped ego and an underdeveloped mind. (I really need to make sure he reads this ☺)

Now that I’ve jotted down my snarky retort, I have to say that after voicing his prejudice against women drivers, I have made it a priority to take note of the gender of the drivers who cut me off, who can’t find the gas pedal, who drive in two lanes at one time, or who are simply a nuisance on the road. And do you know what I have discovered? If my brother is right ALL men have been taught to drive by their mamas.

Of course I like facts, and I had to check out the statistics on this. You should know where this is headed, or I wouldn’t be posting it on my blog. In a study done by 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com, they found 80% of all fatal and serious car wrecks are caused by male drivers. Some researchers believe that this is due to hormone related aggression. Hmmm, and they call us hormonal.

The study also shows that women are 27% less likely than men to cause accidents. Men also have a higher number of traffic violations in almost every category. Reckless driving, speeding, failure to yield, driving under the influence, you get the idea.

James Shaffer, CEO of 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com says, “As a man, it’s tough to admit, but if you look at the statistics, females are better drivers…by a long shot! It’s almost scary how bad the average American man is driving.”

I like this guy.

And if this isn’t convincing enough, just remember that on average, men pay a higher insurance premium than women.

CC: My brother