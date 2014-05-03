I have a brother who scoffs at women drivers. He says, “It never fails. Every time there’s someone on the road who does something stupid it’s usually a woman. And on the rare occasion that it happens to be a man, it’s because his mama taught him how to drive.” He chuckles as he gets in this last dig.
I don’t.
Male chauvinism is no laughing matter. It is a disease of an overdeveloped ego and an underdeveloped mind. (I really need to make sure he reads this ☺)
Now that I’ve jotted down my snarky retort, I have to say that after voicing his prejudice against women drivers, I have made it a priority to take note of the gender of the drivers who cut me off, who can’t find the gas pedal, who drive in two lanes at one time, or who are simply a nuisance on the road. And do you know what I have discovered? If my brother is right ALL men have been taught to drive by their mamas.
Of course I like facts, and I had to check out the statistics on this. You should know where this is headed, or I wouldn’t be posting it on my blog. In a study done by 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com, they found 80% of all fatal and serious car wrecks are caused by male drivers. Some researchers believe that this is due to hormone related aggression. Hmmm, and they call us hormonal.
The study also shows that women are 27% less likely than men to cause accidents. Men also have a higher number of traffic violations in almost every category. Reckless driving, speeding, failure to yield, driving under the influence, you get the idea.
James Shaffer, CEO of 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com says, “As a man, it’s tough to admit, but if you look at the statistics, females are better drivers…by a long shot! It’s almost scary how bad the average American man is driving.”
I like this guy.
And if this isn’t convincing enough, just remember that on average, men pay a higher insurance premium than women.
CC: My brother
#1 by Deanna on May 3, 2014 - 8:29 pm
Oh my. I just have chuckle. 🙂 Isn’t this the on going and never ending debate? Now there is proof!! 🙂
#2 by juliemomyer on May 3, 2014 - 8:44 pm
Yes, and I just love how the proof turned out in our favor!
#3 by Pete Smolanovich on December 15, 2015 - 3:07 am
Well………..I am the brother Julie writes about and just ran across this interesting blog. I was unaware that my personal experience with women drivers was now on public display. That being said I am not a male chauvinist, just a male driver. It started when I was 16 and a woman in a Camaro nearly killed me and her passenger by pulling out in front of me while on a busy street. I would love to say it was my superior driving skills that narrowly saved us all from a horrible accident. However that would be impetuous at best, as I was an inexperienced driver. It was most certainly by the grace of God. We ended up side ways to each other on a major street about a foot apart, needless to say I was quite shaken.
With too many incidents to recall from 16 until later in life, I will fast forward to more of my personal experience with women drivers. I have three children, two boys and one girl. Just for fun it became a game to see what the sex of the individual whom of which cut us off or did some foolish (dangerous) maneuver on the road. All I would do is catch up to the car and let science (my children) fill in the facts. 98% of the time it was a woman driver. Now are all women bad drivers? No, just apparently all of the ones in front of me!! This scientific project went on for years. With all due respect to James Shaffer, CEO of 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com and the 80% of accidents apparently caused by male drivers, I would respectfully disagree at least in my personal experience. Many of those accidents may have been caused by men successfully avoiding hitting the women putting their make up on, curling their hair, changing their clothes or just not paying attention in general.
CC My sister!
#4 by juliemomyer on December 15, 2015 - 7:24 pm
Well brother, I think it’s just the kind of women you attract. They are all accidents waiting to happen 🙂