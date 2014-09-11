Big Thighs, Little Thighs…

“I love her chunky thighs, they are so cute,” I said, giving my granddaughter’s legs a squeeze.

My daughter nodded in agreement. “They are cute now, but she’s going to hate them when she grows up.”

Unless some celebrity or the fashion police comes along in the next 10 years and decides that big thighs are all the rage, she’s probably right. After all, before JLO and the Kardashians, women fretted over their backsides being too large. Now they’re looking to pump up their gluteus maximus instead of trying suck it in with a girdle. Same scenario with the big lips.

Are little thighs better than big thighs? Large breasts better than small ones? An overly developed derriere preferable to a modest one? When someone’s opinion becomes the authority that determines what is beautiful and what is not, we’re in trouble. Which means we are in trouble. We are forgetting that it is simply an opinion, the preference of that individual. They can tout themselves as a beauty expert, but they are not an expert on you. I’ve seen enough ugly dogs at the end of a leash, (I’m talking animals here, not women), and I think, who would want to own that? What I call unattractive, the masters of those pets call adorable. Like I said, opinion and preference.

If women want to be content, we need to shut out the voices that say we’re not good enough. We need to quit comparing ourselves to airbrushed photos that are impossible to compete with. Unless our mirror has auto airbrush enhancing technology built in, we’re never going to be satisfied with what we have been born with. Quit conforming, make the most of what you have, and most importantly view what you have as a gift, and be thankful for it.

King Solomon: “How beautiful you are, my love, how beautiful!…” Song of Solomon 4:1

