“…I have become all things to all people…” 1 Corinthians 9:22
This brief line out of scripture is a great lesson in life and in writing.
Paul wasn’t a poser, he wasn’t selling out, and he wasn’t compromising. He was simply connecting with his hearers in a way they would understand. He was being an effective communicator by relating to them in a way they could and would grasp.
Paul had a message and a desire to get that message to any who would listen.
You have a message.
If your readers are simple down to earth people, you want to keep it real, don’t “talk” over their heads. If they are more highbrow then find a way to connect with them on an intellectual level. Use humor for the lighthearted, technical language for the no-nonsense. Don’t box yourself in.
Like Paul, be loyal to the message, but deliver it in such a way that the reader will say, “aha, I get it!”
I agree. It turns me off when writers try too hard to be clever or “literary.” Good advice.
Thanks 🙂 I think being uncertain of their own talent, many writers try too hard, thinking they have to be literary or clever instead of just sharing a good story.