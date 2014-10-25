“…I have become all things to all people…” 1 Corinthians 9:22

This brief line out of scripture is a great lesson in life and in writing.

Paul wasn’t a poser, he wasn’t selling out, and he wasn’t compromising. He was simply connecting with his hearers in a way they would understand. He was being an effective communicator by relating to them in a way they could and would grasp.

Paul had a message and a desire to get that message to any who would listen.

You have a message.

If your readers are simple down to earth people, you want to keep it real, don’t “talk” over their heads. If they are more highbrow then find a way to connect with them on an intellectual level. Use humor for the lighthearted, technical language for the no-nonsense. Don’t box yourself in.

Like Paul, be loyal to the message, but deliver it in such a way that the reader will say, “aha, I get it!”