Fresh Lemonade

Lemonade is a favorite drink for hot, lazy, summer days. If you live on the west coast, summer came early this year, so you may as well enjoy some of the benefits now.

This first lemonade recipe is straight up lemonade, the second, a little variation is added. Both are equally delicious.

Lemonade 1

Lemons

Water

Sugar

______________

Add four cups water to one cup lemon juice. Stir in 3/4 cup sugar until dissolved. Superfine sugar dissolves best but regular works great.

Makes 5 cups

Lemonade 2

2 quarts cold water

6 lemons, juiced

2 oranges, juiced

1 lime, juiced

1 cup sugar ( more or less, according to taste)

______________

Mix all ingredients, stirring until sugar dissolves.

Makes 8 servings