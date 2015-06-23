«
»

Another Arhaus Loft

blog another arhaus loft

 

In Addition to their Cleveland store, (See I Love a Good Deal), Arhaus Loft is spreading the love around and has recently opened another clearance store in Hilliard, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus.

Both stores offer large discounts on the usually pricey, high-end furnishings. And if the dollar amount is still out of your budget, twice a year, the Loft takes an additional 40% off of their clearance merchandise.

The Cleveland store is larger, but both are fun to shop and have a good selection to choose from.

Arhaus Loft

3791 Park Mill Run Drive

Hilliard, Ohio

(614) 534-1297

 

, , , , , , , , ,

This entry was posted on June 23, 2015, 12:56 pm and is filed under Penny-Wise. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

  1. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: