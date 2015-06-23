Another Arhaus Loft

In Addition to their Cleveland store, (See I Love a Good Deal), Arhaus Loft is spreading the love around and has recently opened another clearance store in Hilliard, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus.

Both stores offer large discounts on the usually pricey, high-end furnishings. And if the dollar amount is still out of your budget, twice a year, the Loft takes an additional 40% off of their clearance merchandise.

The Cleveland store is larger, but both are fun to shop and have a good selection to choose from.

Arhaus Loft

3791 Park Mill Run Drive

Hilliard, Ohio

(614) 534-1297