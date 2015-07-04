Independence Day 2015

Independent.

Are we?

Independence: Free from outside control, not depending on another’s authority. Self governing.

Every fourth of July we celebrate the true independence that was won for us 239 years ago, and every year we see that independence erode a little further. Lately a lot further. Through the course of time that whole loaf we started with has been reduced to a small pile of crumbs. And those crumbs? They are about to be tossed to the dogs.

Don’t mean to rain on your fireworks with some thoughtful reflection, but burying our head in the sand has already proven a dangerous past time in this nation.

In a recent dissent, Clarence Thomas said, “Since well before 1787, liberty has been understood as freedom from government action, not entitlement to government benefits.” He hits the nail on the head, We have sold our birthright for a pot of stew. But it isn’t just the sellout for a handout or the granting of a fabricated “right” that is sinking us. The first portion of that statement alone tells us we are losing our liberty. He said, “…Liberty has been understood as freedom from government action…” Is there any part of our lives free from government action? Stop and make a list. From rearing our children to buying a house, to how we operate our businesses, to education, to what we should believe, to PC speech, to seatbelt laws, to fishing licenses, to assaults on the Constitution (which by the way is our guarantee to true independence), to how large a soda we can order, to the foods we eat. Think government raids on small farms for consuming, trading, giving away or selling raw milk. Milk bad, weed good.

“Don’t know what you’ve got til it’s gone,” sang Joni Mitchell in Big Yellow Taxi. We still have the crumbs, let’s see if we can regain the whole loaf. Independence is your birthright. Don’t let it be taken away.

“Never give in! Never give in! Never, never, never, never…. In nothing great or small, large or petty, never give in except to convictions or honor and good sense!” Winston Churchill

2 Corinthians 3:17: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is there is freedom.”