Sold Out or Safe?

Are vaccines safe? Are the studies done on prescription drugs legitimate? Do genetically modified (GM) foods pose a health risk?

Hear the statistics, facts, and personal stories from the other side of the medical community, whistleblowers, and the grassroots whose lives have been forever changed by all of the above.

See the documentary “Bought,” free through July 23rd.

Always look both ways before crossing the street or putting unknown substances in your body.

This entry was posted on July 12, 2015, 10:14 pm and is filed under Health & Body. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

  1. #1 by reneegraywilburn on July 13, 2015 - 2:01 pm

    Julie, take a look at this article as well: http://healthimpactnews.com/2014/the-vaccine-myth-of-polio-free-status-polio-vaccine-caused-53000-paralysis-victims-in-india-last-year/

    I found this really interesting since the claim is that polio has been completely eradicated by the vaccine.

    Reply

    • #2 by juliemomyer on July 13, 2015 - 8:32 pm

      Thanks for sharing that, Renee. Very troubling too that they are not stopping the vaccines immediately. These people must have no conscience.

      Reply

