Indie Fiction Contest

Indie novelists, listen up. Bookstores Without Borders has launched it’s 2015 LYRA contest. If you want a shot at this year’s $1000.00 grand prize you have until December 31st, 2015 to enter.
Your indie novel qualifies if:
- It’s a work of original fiction
- You have an original copyright date of 2015
- It has not been previously entered
- It is submitted in epub, kindle or pdf format, complete with copyright page
- It’s independently published
- It’s an English language edition
Books are scored on the following:
- Cover Design and Professionalism
- Plot/Story
- Writing
- Characters
For more information and to enter, visit Bookstores Without Borders.