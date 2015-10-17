«
»

Indie Fiction Contest

writer at work

Indie novelists, listen up. Bookstores Without Borders has launched it’s 2015 LYRA contest. If you want a shot at this year’s $1000.00 grand prize you have until December 31st, 2015 to enter.

Your indie novel qualifies if:

  • It’s a work of original fiction
  • You have an original copyright date of 2015
  • It has not been previously entered
  • It is submitted in epub, kindle or pdf format, complete with copyright page
  • It’s independently published
  • It’s an English language edition

Books are scored on the following:

  • Cover Design and Professionalism
  • Plot/Story
  • Writing
  • Characters

For more information and to enter, visit Bookstores Without Borders.

 

 

, , , , ,

This entry was posted on October 17, 2015, 10:15 pm and is filed under Uncategorized, Writer at Work. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

  1. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: