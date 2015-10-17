Indie Fiction Contest

Indie novelists, listen up. Bookstores Without Borders has launched it’s 2015 LYRA contest. If you want a shot at this year’s $1000.00 grand prize you have until December 31st, 2015 to enter.

Your indie novel qualifies if:

It’s a work of original fiction

You have an original copyright date of 2015

It has not been previously entered

It is submitted in epub, kindle or pdf format, complete with copyright page

It’s independently published

It’s an English language edition

Books are scored on the following:

Cover Design and Professionalism

Plot/Story

Writing

Characters

For more information and to enter, visit Bookstores Without Borders.