This is a brief message that would be well suited to Mother’s Day, but then mothers are mothers everyday so why wait?

Recently I listened to an interview that discussed a new book about Winston Churchill. What caught my attention was the segment about his nanny, Mrs. Everest. Besides the nurturing and physical care she provided, this woman trained young Churchill up in the way he should go, instructing and instilling in him a deep faith in God, a faith he welcomed and one he came to rely on and be guided by in future turbulent times as a national leader.

That faith saved a nation.

Nannies may not be the mothers of their charges but they fill that maternal role. Don’t believe what the world tells you. Whether you are a mother or a nanny, a babysitter or another form of caregiver for a child, it is a position of honor. Your name may not be known in every household, but the child whose life you touched will remember it.

After Mrs. Everest’s death, Churchill said of his nanny, “She had lived such an innocent and loving life of service to others and held such a simple faith, that she had no fears at all, and did not seem to mind very much. She had been my dearest and most intimate friend during the whole of the twenty years I had lived.”

Love, faith, and time; share it with the next generation.

“These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. 7 Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.” Deuteronomy 6:6-7

