«
»

Brandied Yams

yams

 

This easy and delicious whipped yam recipe is great for the holidays or anytime. It’s like sweet potato pie without the crust.

 

 

4 pounds red skinned sweet potatoes/yams

1/2 cup whipping cream

6 T butter (3/4 cup)

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

2 T brandy

1-1/4 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp allspice

3/4 tsp nutmeg

1 cup walnuts (chopped and toasted)

__________________________________

Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake potatoes on a baking sheet until tender, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.  Scoop flesh into a large bowl; discard skins. Mash hot potatoes until coarse puree forms.

Heat cream and butter in heavy small saucepan over low heat until butter melts, stirring occasionally. Gradually stir hot cream mixture into hot potatoes. Stir in syrup, brandy, and spices. Top with walnuts.

 

, , ,

This entry was posted on December 22, 2015, 3:56 pm and is filed under Foodies, Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

  1. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: