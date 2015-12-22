Brandied Yams

This easy and delicious whipped yam recipe is great for the holidays or anytime. It’s like sweet potato pie without the crust.

4 pounds red skinned sweet potatoes/yams

1/2 cup whipping cream

6 T butter (3/4 cup)

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

2 T brandy

1-1/4 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp allspice

3/4 tsp nutmeg

1 cup walnuts (chopped and toasted)

__________________________________

Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake potatoes on a baking sheet until tender, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Scoop flesh into a large bowl; discard skins. Mash hot potatoes until coarse puree forms.

Heat cream and butter in heavy small saucepan over low heat until butter melts, stirring occasionally. Gradually stir hot cream mixture into hot potatoes. Stir in syrup, brandy, and spices. Top with walnuts.