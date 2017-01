No, they don’t sell spuds at the Potato Barn, but they do sell really awesome furniture.

A little bit vintage and a little bit industrial, Potato Barn’s unique finds have a welcoming, homey quality to them. And the great news is Potato Barn has an outlet store.

Located on Germann Road in Gilbert, Arizona, the outlet offers 30% off their already discounted prices.

Open Saturday’s only, from 10 to 6. Come check it out.

Location:

596 E. Germann Rd.

Ste. 102

Gilbert, AZ 85297

Phone:

(480) 821-5200