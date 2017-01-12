Amazon: Christian Authors Beware

Marketing Christian Books

Amazon is a massive giant and growing. Consider the following facts:

Half of all U.S. households are subscribed to Amazon Prime.

Half of all online shopping searches start directly on Amazon.

Amazon captures nearly one in every two dollars that Americans spend online.

Amazon sells more books and toys than any retailer online or off.

Amazon sells 67% of all ebooks and 64% of online print book sales.

As an author, you cannot ignore Amazon.

Recently, the Institute for Local Self Reliance (ILSR) published the results of a study they conducted. The study “Amazon’s Stranglehold: How the Company’s Tightening Grip is Stifling Competition, Eroding Jobs, and Threatening Communities” provides in-depth details on how Amazon is monopolizing the economy, undermining job growth, and weakening communities. Consider a few more interesting factoids: